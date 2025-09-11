The rouble's fluctuating exchange rate against the dollar and euro is considered typical market behavior that can favor certain participants, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

On Thursday, the Russian rouble further weakened, trading beyond the 100-mark against the euro for the first time since March, in anticipation of the central bank's scheduled rate-setting meeting on September 12.

This development reflects ongoing market dynamics as the financial community watches for potential policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)