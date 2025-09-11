Left Menu

Rouble's Rocky Ride: Beneficiaries Amidst Market Twists

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged fluctuations in the rouble's exchange rate, highlighting benefits for some market players. The rouble weakened against the dollar and euro, crossing a significant threshold before an upcoming central bank meeting.

Updated: 11-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The rouble's fluctuating exchange rate against the dollar and euro is considered typical market behavior that can favor certain participants, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

On Thursday, the Russian rouble further weakened, trading beyond the 100-mark against the euro for the first time since March, in anticipation of the central bank's scheduled rate-setting meeting on September 12.

This development reflects ongoing market dynamics as the financial community watches for potential policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

