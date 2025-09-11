Left Menu

Punjab Police Intercepts Major Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police have dismantled an organised arms smuggling syndicate with the arrest of six individuals, recovering sophisticated weaponry and cash. Spearheaded by Mehakpreet Singh, the operation involved cross-border smuggling, and further analysis may lead to additional arrests and recoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:47 IST
Punjab Police Intercepts Major Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced on Thursday the successful disruption of a cross-border arms smuggling network with the arrest of six people involved in illegally trafficking weapons.

Authorities confiscated six advanced firearms and approximately 5.75 lakh rupees. The network was led by Mehakpreet Singh, who operated under instructions from abroad, according to Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation by Amritsar police involved multiple recoveries. Initial apprehensions led to further arrests and seizures of additional weapons. A case has been filed, and ongoing investigations are expected to uncover more links and lead to further detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Visionaries: How India is Shaping Its Future

Celebrating Visionaries: How India is Shaping Its Future

 India
2
Daring Robbery Unraveled: Criminals Caught in Jahangirpuri

Daring Robbery Unraveled: Criminals Caught in Jahangirpuri

 India
3
Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Hospital Wheelchair Availability

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Hospital Wheelchair Availability

 India
4
PKL Season 12 Returns to Jaipur: Unpredictable Matches Await

PKL Season 12 Returns to Jaipur: Unpredictable Matches Await

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025