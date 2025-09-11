Punjab Police Intercepts Major Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police announced on Thursday the successful disruption of a cross-border arms smuggling network with the arrest of six people involved in illegally trafficking weapons.

Authorities confiscated six advanced firearms and approximately 5.75 lakh rupees. The network was led by Mehakpreet Singh, who operated under instructions from abroad, according to Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The operation by Amritsar police involved multiple recoveries. Initial apprehensions led to further arrests and seizures of additional weapons. A case has been filed, and ongoing investigations are expected to uncover more links and lead to further detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)