U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Belavia in Diplomatic Shift

U.S. representative John Coale informed Belarusian President Lukashenko of the lifting of sanctions on Belavia. In a related diplomatic move, Minsk released 52 prisoners, who are now heading to Lithuania with a U.S. delegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:51 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, John Coale, representing U.S. President Donald Trump, announced the lifting of sanctions against Belavia, the Belarusian state airline. This announcement was made during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as reported by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

President Lukashenko expressed his willingness to engage in discussions regarding the release of prisoners. This overture was followed by Minsk's release of 52 prisoners of various nationalities.

A spokesperson from the U.S. embassy in Vilnius confirmed that these individuals are now on their way to Lithuania, accompanied by an American delegation, marking a positive step in diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

