Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

The Haryana government has activated a new financial aid scheme aimed at victims of accidental injury, disability, or death due to stray animal and dog bites.

Notified on September 5, the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-II) will cover families registered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra with annual incomes under Rs 1.8 lakh, as verified in the Family Information Data Repository.

The scheme, issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, will provide age-based compensation to victims and mandate online claim submissions within 90 days. A District Level Committee will verify claims and decide compensation within 120 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)