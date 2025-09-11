Left Menu

Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims

The Haryana government introduces the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-II), providing financial aid for accidental injuries or deaths caused by stray animal attacks. Families registered under Parivar Pehchan Patra with income below Rs 1.8 lakh are eligible for compensation based on age and disability severity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:17 IST
Haryana Launches New Scheme for Animal Bite Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has activated a new financial aid scheme aimed at victims of accidental injury, disability, or death due to stray animal and dog bites.

Notified on September 5, the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-II) will cover families registered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra with annual incomes under Rs 1.8 lakh, as verified in the Family Information Data Repository.

The scheme, issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, will provide age-based compensation to victims and mandate online claim submissions within 90 days. A District Level Committee will verify claims and decide compensation within 120 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India
2
Pink Urinals Initiative: Addressing Women's Needs in Old Delhi

Pink Urinals Initiative: Addressing Women's Needs in Old Delhi

 India
3
Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Tension Flares in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

 India
4
Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatkal

Unearthing Silent Slaughter: Illegal Cattle Killing Sparks Outrage in Bhatka...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025