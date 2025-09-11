Left Menu

Gujarat CM's Swift Response to Banaskantha Flooding

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited three villages in Banaskantha district to oversee relief efforts following severe flooding. He instructed officials to distribute financial aid immediately and assessed the needs of affected villagers during a night visit, demonstrating prompt government response to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:28 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the heavy rains that battered Banaskantha district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a significant visit to the border villages, illustrating the state's commitment to rapid disaster management.

Accompanied by Gujarat assembly speaker and local MLA Shankar Chaudhary, Patel conducted a thorough review meeting at Suigam, coordinating with senior officials to expedite rehabilitation efforts. He mandated the distribution of cash doles and financial support for losses, underscoring the government's proactive stance.

Later, Patel engaged with residents in Vav to gain firsthand insights into their plight, reflecting a compassionate leadership approach to crisis resolution.

