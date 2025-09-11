Left Menu

Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Untreated Waste Threatens Yamuna

The Delhi High Court is alarmed at industrial units discharging untreated waste into drains, defeating sewage treatment efforts. This untreated waste mixes with treated water, contaminating the Yamuna River. The court urges the DPCC to monitor waste treatment by factories and update an old drainage master plan for effective pollution control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:49 IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed grave concerns over the rampant dumping of untreated industrial waste into drains across the city. This negligence is rendering the purpose of sewage treatment plants ineffective, as treated water gets contaminated before reaching the Yamuna River.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to provide a detailed plan on monitoring waste treatment processes across industrial areas. They also tasked DPCC with assessing how many factories are effectively connected to Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).

The court noted discrepancies between government reports and findings by local commissioners on the functioning of sewage plants. To address this, experts are required to devise a comprehensive drainage strategy. A previous drainage master plan by IIT Delhi is to be updated to mitigate the pollution of the Yamuna.

