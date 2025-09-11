Kerala High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail in High-Profile Harassment Case

In a significant legal development, the Kerala High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Venu Gopalakrishnan, a well-known software firm owner accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Gopalakrishnan, who previously made headlines for extravagant spending, now faces serious legal challenges.

The accusations against Gopalakrishnan stem from a July incident in which the victim and her husband were initially arrested over alleged attempts to honey-trap him. However, after obtaining bail, the victim claimed she was falsely implicated, leading the court to order a new investigation.

While the court denied anticipatory bail for Gopalakrishnan, citing his potential to tamper with evidence, it did grant bail to other accused individuals due to the absence of direct harassment charges against them. The court also criticized the police's investigation, pointing out significant procedural omissions and delays.

