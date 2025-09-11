Left Menu

Drone Dilemma: NATO Faces Airspace Violation Tension

The UN Security Council is meeting to discuss drone incursions into Poland, perceived as Russian tests of NATO's response. Poland, with NATO backing, shot down these drones, sparking tensions with Russia. The incident has led to calls for new sanctions and raised questions about NATO's readiness.

Updated: 11-09-2025 23:10 IST

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on Friday to address recent drone incursions into Polish airspace, a move described by the Polish president as an attempt by Russia to test Warsaw and NATO's responsiveness. In response, Poland has banned drone flights near its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine.

Backing Poland, NATO allies supported the downing of what were identified as Russian drones—the first known firing by a NATO member during Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Germany has announced its intent to bolster security on NATO's eastern border amidst rising tensions.

Despite Russia's denial of any intention to target Poland, the incident has fueled debate on NATO's preparedness against drone threats and prompted Western leaders to consider further sanctions against Moscow, questioning its commitment to peace efforts in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

