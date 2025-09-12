False Alarm at Annapolis: Shooter Threat Deemed Nonexistent

Military personnel and local law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, after reports of a security threat prompted a lockdown on Thursday. Officials confirmed that there was no active shooter found on the premises.

The incident began when Naval Support Activity Annapolis and local authorities responded to suspicious activity on the academy grounds at around 5:07 PM ET. According to a U.S. Navy official, while security forces were evacuating a building, one person sustained injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Initially, reports suggested gunfire might have occurred on campus, leading to the lockdown. Naval Support Activity Annapolis emphasized that the precautionary measures were taken out of an abundance of caution in response to threats directed at the Naval Academy.

