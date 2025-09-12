Left Menu

Family Drama: Former Councillor Allegedly Stabbed by Son in Kochi

Former Kochi Corporation Councillor Gracy Joseph was reportedly stabbed by her son, Shefin, who is now absconding after demanding money from her at her shop. Although Gracy sustained minor injuries, she declined to press charges, and police suspect Shefin's involvement with narcotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:52 IST
Family Drama: Former Councillor Allegedly Stabbed by Son in Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has left the local community stunned, former Kochi Corporation Councillor and Congress leader Gracy Joseph was allegedly stabbed by her son, Shefin, at her shop in Kaloor. The attack occurred around 6 pm on Thursday, as per local police reports.

According to the authorities, a heated altercation ensued when Shefin demanded money from his mother, which she refused. Consequently, Shefin, aged 21, reportedly attacked her, inflicting three minor injuries before fleeing the scene. The authorities disclosed that Gracy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she received treatment before being discharged.

The investigation faces challenges as Gracy has not filed an official complaint, which is preventing the registration of a case against her son. Attempts to locate Shefin have been unsuccessful so far, and police suspect his possible addiction to narcotics, for which he had previously attended a de-addiction program. The family has expressed the need for police help in finding him and providing counseling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
2
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
3
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India
4
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025