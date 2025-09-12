Family Drama: Former Councillor Allegedly Stabbed by Son in Kochi

In a shocking incident that has left the local community stunned, former Kochi Corporation Councillor and Congress leader Gracy Joseph was allegedly stabbed by her son, Shefin, at her shop in Kaloor. The attack occurred around 6 pm on Thursday, as per local police reports.

According to the authorities, a heated altercation ensued when Shefin demanded money from his mother, which she refused. Consequently, Shefin, aged 21, reportedly attacked her, inflicting three minor injuries before fleeing the scene. The authorities disclosed that Gracy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she received treatment before being discharged.

The investigation faces challenges as Gracy has not filed an official complaint, which is preventing the registration of a case against her son. Attempts to locate Shefin have been unsuccessful so far, and police suspect his possible addiction to narcotics, for which he had previously attended a de-addiction program. The family has expressed the need for police help in finding him and providing counseling.

(With inputs from agencies.)