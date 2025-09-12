Left Menu

SSC Tightens Grip: Penal Actions for Exam Paper Discussions

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) warns of strong penalties for social media discussions of government recruitment exam questions, under the Public Examinations Act, 2024. Violations could result in significant fines and imprisonment. The SSC aims to protect exam integrity by discouraging analysis or sharing of exam content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:44 IST
SSC Tightens Grip: Penal Actions for Exam Paper Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a stern warning against any form of discussion or analysis of government recruitment exam question papers on social media.

This directive is backed by the Public Examinations Act, 2024, which enforces penalties including hefty fines and imprisonment for violators.

The SSC's actions aim to uphold the integrity of exams, urging candidates and stakeholders to avoid engaging in prohibited content sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
3
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany
4
Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social Justice

Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025