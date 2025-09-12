SSC Tightens Grip: Penal Actions for Exam Paper Discussions
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) warns of strong penalties for social media discussions of government recruitment exam questions, under the Public Examinations Act, 2024. Violations could result in significant fines and imprisonment. The SSC aims to protect exam integrity by discouraging analysis or sharing of exam content.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a stern warning against any form of discussion or analysis of government recruitment exam question papers on social media.
This directive is backed by the Public Examinations Act, 2024, which enforces penalties including hefty fines and imprisonment for violators.
The SSC's actions aim to uphold the integrity of exams, urging candidates and stakeholders to avoid engaging in prohibited content sharing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement