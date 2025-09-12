Delhi Court Delivers Justice in POCSO Act Violation

A Delhi court has taken decisive action by sentencing a 28-year-old barber to one year of imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl, a violation under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. This decision underscores the judiciary's stance on upholding the dignity of women, especially minors.

During the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Neeti Suri Mishra ruled against granting leniency to the convict. Special Public Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya argued the severity of the crime, describing it as 'abominable and reprehensible,' which traumatized the victim since February 2020.

The judgment not only handed the convict a prison term but also fined him Rs 30,000. Moreover, the court ensured compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the minor, acknowledging the deep psychological impact and emotional trauma endured by the young survivor.

(With inputs from agencies.)