China-Serbia Extradition Treaty Raises Concerns Over Human Rights and Foreign Influence

China has ratified an extradition treaty with Serbia, strengthening its network of countries in Europe willing to extradite Chinese nationals, a move raising concerns over potential human rights abuses. The treaty, approved by China's top legislative body, follows President Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia and requires Serbian parliamentary ratification for full effect.

Despite China having extradition treaties with over 60 countries, European courts may still obstruct these requests. The European Court of Human Rights recently blocked a Taiwanese extradition to China from Poland, highlighting potential risks of ill-treatment. The treaties spur concerns about sending dissidents and asylum seekers back to China, although Beijing frames extraditions as anti-corruption efforts.

China's efforts to increase its policing presence in Serbia and similar agreements with Hungary have drawn criticism from European officials, citing worries over foreign interference. Strong commercial ties with the region, evidenced by investments from Chinese companies like CATL and BYD, may be driving these bilateral treaties. Serbia and Hungary host Chinese investments and diplomatic visits, indicating China's growing influence in the Balkans.