G. Kishan Reddy Inaugurates New IBM Regional Office in Ranchi, Promotes Green Vision

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s mining governance and institutional presence in mineral-rich Jharkhand, Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed Regional Office of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) at Prabandhan Nagar, Murma, Nayasarai, near the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi, on Friday.

A Landmark for Jharkhand’s Mining Sector

The establishment of the new IBM Regional Office in Ranchi is expected to enhance regulatory oversight, streamline resolution of mining-related issues, and provide a strong institutional mechanism to support both industry and government initiatives in the state. Jharkhand, being one of India’s most resource-rich states, plays a critical role in the country’s mineral production and industrial growth.

By positioning IBM closer to key mining clusters, the office will facilitate quicker compliance checks, efficient mineral audits, and better monitoring of sustainable mining practices. This aligns with the government’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where mining will be both a driver of economic growth and a model of environmental responsibility.

Commitment to Sustainability: ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

As part of the inauguration ceremony, Shri G. Kishan Reddy planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, a campaign that encourages citizens and institutions to plant trees in the name of their mothers, symbolising respect, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted that economic progress must go hand-in-hand with ecological balance, noting that IBM’s role extends beyond regulation to promoting responsible and environmentally conscious mining practices.

The event was also attended by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Sanjay Lohiya and Controller General (In-charge), IBM, Shri Pankaj Kulshrestha, who joined the Minister in planting saplings on the office campus.

Strengthening IBM’s Role

Addressing the employees posted at the new office, Shri Reddy underscored the importance of IBM as the guardian of India’s mineral resources, entrusted with responsibilities that range from:

Regulating mining leases and ensuring compliance with environmental and safety norms.

Conducting inspections and mineral audits to maintain transparency.

Promoting sustainable mining technologies and resource conservation.

Facilitating research, data collection, and policy support for the Ministry of Mines.

He urged IBM officials to adopt a proactive approach in engaging with state governments, local communities, and industry stakeholders, ensuring that Jharkhand’s mining sector operates responsibly and contributes meaningfully to national growth.

Boost to Regional Development

The new office is strategically located in Ranchi, a hub of mining and industrial activities, and is expected to:

Provide technical support to state authorities and mining companies.

Act as a knowledge and training centre for modern mining practices.

Strengthen ease of doing business in the mining sector by expediting regulatory clearances.

Enhance IBM’s ability to monitor illegal mining activities and ensure compliance with mineral laws.

The Minister reiterated that the growth of the mining sector is critical to India’s energy security, infrastructure expansion, and manufacturing competitiveness, but must remain consistent with sustainable development goals and community welfare.

Towards a Viksit Bharat

The inauguration of the Ranchi Regional Office comes at a time when the government is aggressively pushing for mineral self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring that India leverages its domestic resources to fuel economic progress.

By expanding IBM’s regional presence, the Ministry of Mines is taking concrete steps to bridge regulatory gaps, strengthen institutional capacity, and create a transparent, accountable, and sustainable mining ecosystem.

With this milestone, Jharkhand is set to become a model state for responsible mining, combining its natural wealth with modern regulation and a strong focus on environmental responsibility.