In a solemn ceremony near St. Petersburg, a monument dedicated to Russian soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict in Ukraine was unveiled, marking a significant event as the first of its kind in the vicinity of Moscow or St. Petersburg.

The statue, which depicts two soldiers holding guns, was inaugurated in the commuter town of Kudrovo, amidst a gathering of hundreds, including relatives of soldiers currently involved in the conflict. Attendees expressed sentiments of patriotism and reverence for the memory of those who served.

Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko stated, 'The most valuable thing our people have is memory,' underscoring the importance of the memorial as a symbol of national pride and a historical marker intended to inspire future generations to uphold the values of service and love for their Motherland.

