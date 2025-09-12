UN Assembly Backs Two-State Solution Declaration
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining steps towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, following a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France. The resolution passed with 142 votes in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions.
In a significant move, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to endorse a declaration that outlines decisive steps towards achieving a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This development comes as a preamble to the upcoming meeting of world leaders.
The seven-page declaration emerged from an international conference held at the U.N. in July, which was hosted jointly by Saudi Arabia and France. Both the United States and Israel opted to boycott the event, signaling their opposition to the proceedings.
The resolution endorsing the declaration passed with a strong majority, receiving 142 votes in favor, while 10 countries voted against it, and 12 others chose to abstain from the vote.
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: Saudi Arabia's First Women's Sports Channel Launch
Saudi Arabia's 'Desert Warrior' Makes Spectacular Debut in Zurich
Desperate Choices Amidst Chaos: Palestinians Returning to War Zones
Shimmering Synergy: India and Saudi Arabia Unite at SAJEX 2023
Saudi Arabia's Oil Aid: A Lifeline for Post-War Syria