UN Assembly Backs Two-State Solution Declaration

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining steps towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, following a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France. The resolution passed with 142 votes in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:20 IST
In a significant move, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to endorse a declaration that outlines decisive steps towards achieving a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This development comes as a preamble to the upcoming meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration emerged from an international conference held at the U.N. in July, which was hosted jointly by Saudi Arabia and France. Both the United States and Israel opted to boycott the event, signaling their opposition to the proceedings.

The resolution endorsing the declaration passed with a strong majority, receiving 142 votes in favor, while 10 countries voted against it, and 12 others chose to abstain from the vote.

