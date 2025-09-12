UN Assembly Backs Two-State Solution Declaration

In a significant move, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to endorse a declaration that outlines decisive steps towards achieving a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. This development comes as a preamble to the upcoming meeting of world leaders.

The seven-page declaration emerged from an international conference held at the U.N. in July, which was hosted jointly by Saudi Arabia and France. Both the United States and Israel opted to boycott the event, signaling their opposition to the proceedings.

The resolution endorsing the declaration passed with a strong majority, receiving 142 votes in favor, while 10 countries voted against it, and 12 others chose to abstain from the vote.