Haryana CM Takes Action Against Engineer in Basai Water Project Scandal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated disciplinary proceedings against a chief engineer implicated in neglect during the Basai Water Treatment project's tendering process in Gurugram. The leader asserts that deliberate rule violations caused financial harm to the state.

In a statement, Saini mentioned that this mismanagement resulted in implementation delays, robbing citizens of timely public service benefits. He made these remarks during the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meetings.

Reaffirming a zero-tolerance stand on corruption, Saini has insisted on strict measures against the malefactor. Cabinet Ministers Vipul Goel, Shyam Singh Rana, and Ranbir Gangwa, along with Minister of State Rajesh Nagar, were present at the conference, which saw the approval of contracts worth Rs 851 crore.