G. Kishan Reddy Champions Energy Security, Sports & Welfare on Jharkhand Visit

Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, continued his two-day visit to Jharkhand with a packed schedule of engagements, underlining the Government’s strong resolve to ensure energy security, community welfare, modernized mining practices, and promotion of sports excellence in the state.

Boosting Sports and Youth Development

The Minister began his day with a visit to the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS) at Khelgaon, Hotwar. He was greeted warmly by young athletes and coaches and symbolically welcomed with a sapling. Shri Reddy personally interacted with budding sportspersons, inquired about their training, and reviewed the state-of-the-art facilities available at the academy.

In an encouraging gesture, the Minister felicitated athletes who have brought honor to the nation through their achievements at international and national competitions. He also inspected the newly inaugurated Physiotherapy Centre at the JSSPS campus, designed to provide advanced rehabilitation support to athletes.

Adding a personal touch to the visit, Shri Reddy celebrated the birthdays of 16 children born in September, cutting a cake and presenting gifts to them, while blessing the young trainees. He urged athletes to train with discipline, dedication, and determination, inspiring them to aim for greater success on the global stage.

JSSPS, a joint initiative of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and the Government of Jharkhand, is a flagship sports academy offering professional training in 11 disciplines including hockey, football, swimming, wrestling, boxing, athletics, badminton, table tennis, and archery. Till now, its trainees have amassed 15 international medals, 262 national medals, and over 1,350 state-level medals, establishing JSSPS as a rising hub of sports excellence.

Promoting Technology and Transparency in Mining

Later in the day, while interacting with the media in Ranchi, Shri Reddy highlighted the Central Government’s continued focus on deploying cutting-edge technology in mining operations. He referred to the recently established Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) of CCL, which strengthens real-time monitoring, efficiency, and sustainability in mining practices.

The Minister stressed that the Ministry of Coal is not driven by profit motives but by the responsibility to fortify India’s energy security and contribute to the long-term vision of a “Vikshit Bharat” (Developed India).

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Regional Office of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) in Ranchi, a significant step toward strengthening the regulatory and monitoring framework of mining operations in the mineral-rich state.

Visit to Magadh-Sanghamitra Coalfield

In the afternoon, Shri Reddy traveled to the Magadh-Sanghamitra Area in Chatra district, one of the most important coal-producing regions under CCL. Greeted with a traditional welcome by local residents, the Minister reviewed ongoing mining operations from a strategic viewpoint, received comprehensive briefings from officials, and issued instructions for enhancing efficiency while maintaining sustainable mining standards.

On this occasion, Shri Reddy also handed over interview letters to 24 project-affected people, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to inclusive development and livelihood generation. He interacted with women employees, sanitation workers, and trade union representatives, assuring them that the Government remains attentive to their welfare and working conditions.

A special plantation drive was also conducted in the mining area, showcasing the emphasis on balancing energy production with environmental sustainability.

High-Level Interactions and Commitments

The Union Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Shri Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal; Shri Sanjay Lohia, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines; Shri P. M. Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited; Shri Nilendu Kumar Singh, CMD, CCL; Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD, CMPDIL; and Shri Manoj Kumar Agarwal, CMD, BCCL, along with senior officials from the ministries and subsidiaries.

In the evening, Shri Reddy called on the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Hemant Soren. The two leaders held extensive discussions on issues ranging from coal mining practices, labour welfare, environmental sustainability, to inclusive community development. The meeting reflected a cooperative spirit aimed at ensuring that Jharkhand, as one of India’s key coal-bearing states, remains central to the country’s energy roadmap while safeguarding social and environmental priorities.

A Balanced Path Forward

Shri Reddy’s visit underscored the Government’s holistic approach—empowering youth through sports, modernizing mining infrastructure, ensuring community well-being, and protecting the environment. His engagements in Jharkhand highlighted not just the role of coal in energy security but also the broader vision of a sustainable and inclusive “Vikshit Bharat”, where development is matched with social responsibility and cultural pride.