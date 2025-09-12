Left Menu

Violent Confrontation Near Kalamb Road Leads to Multiple Arrests

Five individuals were arrested in Latur following an assault involving sharp weapons near Kalamb Road. The incident occurred on September 5 after the suspects confronted a man for allegedly staring at them. A case was filed at MIDC police station against seven persons, leading to several arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:36 IST
Violent Confrontation Near Kalamb Road Leads to Multiple Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, five individuals have been detained in connection with a violent assault that took place near Kalamb Road's railway gate in Latur last week, a police official confirmed on Friday.

The incident unfolded on September 5 when a group allegedly attacked a man after accusing him of staring at them, brandishing knives and iron rods to commit the assault.

Subsequent to the attack, seven people were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act. On Wednesday, authorities apprehended Shyam Suresh Pawar, Shubham Pradeep Rathod, Abhishek Samling Chikate, Prem Bapu Jadhav, and another individual, with remand extended until September 14.

TRENDING

1
Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

 United States
2
AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

AstraZeneca Halts Investment Amid UK Pharma Challenges

 Global
3
Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

Women Boxers Shine as Men's Squad Exits World Championships Without Medals

 United Kingdom
4
Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in Asia Cup match in Dubai.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025