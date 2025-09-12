Violent Confrontation Near Kalamb Road Leads to Multiple Arrests
Five individuals were arrested in Latur following an assault involving sharp weapons near Kalamb Road. The incident occurred on September 5 after the suspects confronted a man for allegedly staring at them. A case was filed at MIDC police station against seven persons, leading to several arrests.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, five individuals have been detained in connection with a violent assault that took place near Kalamb Road's railway gate in Latur last week, a police official confirmed on Friday.
The incident unfolded on September 5 when a group allegedly attacked a man after accusing him of staring at them, brandishing knives and iron rods to commit the assault.
Subsequent to the attack, seven people were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act. On Wednesday, authorities apprehended Shyam Suresh Pawar, Shubham Pradeep Rathod, Abhishek Samling Chikate, Prem Bapu Jadhav, and another individual, with remand extended until September 14.
