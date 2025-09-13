Left Menu

CIA's Secret Involvement in Mexico's Drug War: A Controversial Revelation

Reuters stands by its report detailing CIA involvement in Mexico's drug war, amid Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's denial of CIA presence in military operations. The investigation reveals collaboration between US and Mexican governments, with the CIA providing support to Mexican forces engaging drug cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reuters has defended its investigative report detailing the secret involvement of the CIA in Mexico's ongoing battle against drug cartels, following criticisms from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Released on Wednesday, the report alleges that the CIA has long aided elite units within the Mexican army and navy, providing training, equipment, and financial support. Sheinbaum, however, dismissed claims of direct CIA involvement, emphasizing coordinated efforts between the two nations but excluding CIA agents in military operations.

Based on dialogues with over 60 American and Mexican officials, the report also highlights the Mexican government's control over operations and acknowledges international collaborations, including with the Mexican Navy, to bolster regional security.

