Daring Police Encounter Foils Phone Snatchers in Gonda
Two suspects were arrested after a police encounter in Gonda, where one received a leg injury. An illegal pistol, looted phones, and money were recovered. The two men are linked to multiple crimes, including a purse snatching caught on CCTV, with ongoing investigations revealing further offenses.
Two men accused of phone snatching were arrested after a dramatic encounter with police in Gonda, resulting in one suspect being shot in the leg, according to an official statement on Saturday. The authorities recovered illegal firearms, a stolen motorcycle, several looted mobile phones, and cash.
Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal reported that officers, led by Nawabganj SHO Abhay Singh and SOG in-charge Gaurav Singh, were patrolling after a tip-off. Late at night, they encountered two suspects on a motorcycle who opened fire.
In self-defense, the police shot one suspect, identified as Ankit Singh. Following hospital treatment, Singh and his accomplice, Shivam Yadav, were apprehended. They are believed to be involved in at least five local crimes, with nine criminal cases against Singh in the district.
