Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Taj Palace
A bomb threat emailed to the Taj Palace Hotel led to an extensive security operation by Delhi Police, eventually deemed a hoax after thorough checks. This incident follows a series of similar threats across Delhi, all determined to be false alarms, putting authorities on high alert.
A bomb threat received via email on Saturday caused a stir at the Taj Palace Hotel, eventually being deemed a hoax after a comprehensive search by Delhi Police, officials reported.
Taj Palace representatives highlighted the importance of guest safety, noting that a multi-faceted police response, including bomb disposal and dog squads, as well as a quick reaction team, was promptly deployed to the site. The suspicious email claimed improvised explosive devices were placed on each floor of the hotel.
Despite the ominous warning, extensive checks found no evidence of threats, confirming the scare as unfounded. Police are actively tracing the email's origin, coinciding with similar hoax threats this week targeting other high-profile locations within Delhi.
