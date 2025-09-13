Left Menu

Union Minister Accuses Punjab Government of Negligence Amid Flood Crisis

Union Minister B L Verma criticized the AAP government in Punjab for its handling of the state's worst flood in decades, alleged illegal mining, and the lack of preventive measures. He demanded an independent investigation into the failures and assured central support. Verma emphasized implementing relief measures quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:23 IST
Union Minister B L Verma has launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of 'gross negligence' in managing the state's worst flood in nearly four decades. He lambasted the administration for allegedly ignoring illegal mining activities, which critics claim have exacerbated the crisis.

During his visit to flood-stricken villages in Ludhiana, Verma called for an independent inquiry into the handling of the disaster. He highlighted the absence of embankments over several kilometers, emphasizing that accountability for such oversight must be established. 'Illegal mining along the river bed weakened the flood control measures,' he asserted.

The minister also critiqued the state government's failure to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, suggesting that its adoption would have alleviated the financial strain on both the state and its farmers. Assuring support from the central government, Verma noted that Rs 12,000 crore had been allocated for disaster relief, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledging an additional Rs 1,600 crore as preliminary assistance.

