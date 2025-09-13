Left Menu

Chief Conspirators Nabbed in Delhi's Highway Copper Heist

Four men, including a truck driver, were arrested for orchestrating a staged highway robbery in northeast Delhi, stealing copper scrap worth Rs 55 lakh. The driver, initially posing as a victim, was found complicit. Police recovered the stolen goods and continue to investigate the disposal network.

Chief Conspirators Nabbed in Delhi's Highway Copper Heist
In a dramatic turn of events, police in northeast Delhi have apprehended four individuals accused of faking a highway robbery to steal copper scrap valued at Rs 55 lakh. The quartet, including the truck driver meant to be the target, have been charged following a meticulous investigation.

The incident unfolded when Manish Kumar, the truck driver, reported being sedated and robbed near Signature Bridge. Initial claims suggested a daring heist by impersonators posing as officials. However, further scrutiny revealed Kumar's role as a principal architect of the crime.

The Delhi police, using extensive surveillance footage and call record examinations, unraveled the conspiracy involving Kumar, his friend Aditya, local junk dealer Arun Soni, and an accomplice, Ramzan. The suspects stand accused of faking the robbery to misappropriate the copper shipment with ongoing investigations to trace the stolen metal's sale chain.

