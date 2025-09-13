Left Menu

Kolkata Drug Racket Busted: Rs 26 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Kolkata dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 26 crore. The operation led to the arrest of 10 individuals, including the ringleader. Substantial quantities of Hydroponic Weed, Cannabis, and Cocaine were found at multiple locations, including NSCBI Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Kolkata has successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking syndicate, resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 26 crore, according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

On September 12, officers from the Kolkata Zonal Unit of the DRI executed simultaneous raids at three locations, including the NSCBI Airport and two residences in the Bijoygarh area of Jadavpur.

Authorities discovered large quantities of Hydroponic Weed, Cannabis, and Cocaine in one of the residences owned by the alleged mastermind. Additionally, significant amounts of Cannabis were found, ready for distribution, in another rented residence. Further, at NSCBI Airport, four syndicate carriers, including three women arriving from Bangkok, were apprehended with narcotics in their possession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

