Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Daughter's Life Lost to Secrets

In a harrowing incident, a woman and her extramarital partner have been charged with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly subjected to severe torture before being thrown alive into the Tungabhadra river in Ranebennur taluk, officials reported on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jyoti and Annappa, were residents of Guddada Anveri. Jyoti had left her husband, Manjunath, and relocated with Annappa, with whom she was engaged in a romantic relationship. The couple allegedly decided to eliminate the child, believing she was revealing their affair to others.

The investigation, spearheaded by Haveri Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, revealed the child's body found on August 8. A case has been registered against the duo following a complaint from Jyoti's husband. The police continue to delve into this tragic case.

