Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Daughter's Life Lost to Secrets

A woman and her extramarital partner have been accused of torturing and murdering her 5-year-old daughter by dumping her alive in the Tungabhadra river. The heinous act was reportedly driven by the fear that their relationship might be exposed by the child.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haveri | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident, a woman and her extramarital partner have been charged with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly subjected to severe torture before being thrown alive into the Tungabhadra river in Ranebennur taluk, officials reported on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jyoti and Annappa, were residents of Guddada Anveri. Jyoti had left her husband, Manjunath, and relocated with Annappa, with whom she was engaged in a romantic relationship. The couple allegedly decided to eliminate the child, believing she was revealing their affair to others.

The investigation, spearheaded by Haveri Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi, revealed the child's body found on August 8. A case has been registered against the duo following a complaint from Jyoti's husband. The police continue to delve into this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

