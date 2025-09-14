Rise of Cyber Frauds in Kerala: The Capitalix Scam Unveiled

Kerala is currently grappling with a surge in cyber fraud cases, notably involving fraudulent online share trading, cryptocurrency schemes, and forex investments. From September 1 to 13, victims have reported losses surpassing Rs 33 crore, according to state cyber police.

The most significant loss occurred in Kochi where a pharmaceutical businessman suffered a Rs 24.76 crore loss in the Capitalix scam. Police are seeing an uptick in similar reports, with victims including well-qualified professionals like doctors.

Authorities have started tracking and freezing suspect bank accounts. Furthermore, Kerala Police are advising the public to swiftly report any suspicious investment opportunities or fraud incidents, emphasizing prompt action for the potential recovery of stolen funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)