Busted: Illegal Cricket Betting Racket in Delhi

Six men have been apprehended for operating an illegal betting racket in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. Caught during a raid in Chilla village, they were accepting bets on an England-South Africa cricket match. Authorities seized numerous devices and cash, and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation, six individuals were detained for allegedly orchestrating an illegal betting operation in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, officials reported on Sunday. The suspects were arrested following a raid conducted in Chilla village on the night of September 12-13.

The police team, responding to a PCR alert, discovered the men in the act of accepting bets on a cricket match between England and South Africa. The accused have been identified as Lal Babu Sahani, Jitender Sharma, Raju Shah, Dileep Sahani, Himanshu Ravi, and Mohit.

During the raid, authorities confiscated a range of electronic equipment used in the betting operation, including laptops, mobile phones, a GSM call patching system, and other related gadgets. Additionally, Rs 2,720 in cash was found at the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

