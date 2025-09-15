Goa gets its first hazardous waste treatment plant

Goa, which generates nearly 45,000 metric tonnes of hazardous waste annually, has commissioned its first plant for the treatment and disposal of such waste in the coastal state, officials said.

The Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage and Disposal Facility, a flagship initiative of the Pramod Sawant government, was inaugurated last month at Pissurlem in Sattari taluka, they said.

The Rs 125 crore project is being executed by the Ponda Envocare Limited (PEL) under the state government's supervision.

Goa generated 44,873 metric tonnes (MTA) of hazardous waste in 2022-23, a steep rise from around 26,000 MTA per annum before 2020. The composition in 2022-23 included about 253 tonnes landfillable, 2,976 tonnes incinerable, 2,378 tonnes recyclable, and 39,264 tonnes utilisable waste, as per government figures.

''The new facility is a one-stop solution for every kind of hazardous waste produced in the state. It encapsulates a landfill, an incineration facility, and a pre-processing facility which leads to co-processing in cement industries,'' Dhananjay Gudi, unit head of the facility, told PTI Videos.

He said the plant has been designed to handle all three categories of hazardous waste. ''The facility can handle 25,000 metric tonnes per year of landfillable waste, 25,000 metric tonnes per year of pre-processing and co-processing waste, and approximately 14,000 metric tonnes of incinerable waste. A 1.5-tonne per hour capacity rotary kiln incinerator has been installed here,'' he explained.

The incinerator operates at 800 to 900 degrees Celsius, while its secondary chamber functions at 1,100 degrees Celsius, he added.

The facility has the capacity to destroy every kind of incinerable waste. ''The entire process is monitored end to end. Even the flue gases released from the chimney are monitored live, every second, so that only the safest form of gases is released,'' Gudi stated.

He said the very purpose of the facility is to prevent contamination. ''Hazardous waste, as the name suggests, is dangerous in nature. If it is disposed of openly, the ground, groundwater and surface water may be contaminated. All such preventable measures are being taken here in a very safe and environmentally sound manner,'' he said.

Beyond technology, the plant has created employment opportunities for locals. ''About 80 per cent of our workers are Goans. That is the biggest advantage this facility brings to the state,'' Gudi said, pointing out that workers are employed across the incineration, laboratory, maintenance, and administrative departments.

On the safety measures, he said, ''Everybody who enters has to wear safety shoes, helmets, and protective equipment. Visitors are also required to follow protocols. The facility is 100 per cent safety compliant.'' PEL's HR Officer Prajal Gawas described the company's culture as encouraging and inclusive.

''The working culture is very good, and employees are provided with facilities and opportunities for growth. We have employed almost 80 per cent locals, with around 50 to 60 staff working in different departments like incineration, lab, HR, accounts, and engineering,'' Gawas said.

''It has been an amazing experience. As I am working in HR, I can say there are growing opportunities here. It is a very good chance for local people to build their careers,'' he added.

For those on the ground, the plant represents both pride and responsibility.

Sanjay Gaonkar, an electrician, recalled joining the project during the construction phase. ''I have been working here for almost 1.5 years. When we joined, we were a smaller group and the company officials helped us with our work,'' he said.

Saidhya Gawde, a lab chemist, who earlier worked at a sewage treatment plant in Vasco, said the facility has been a learning ground for her.

''I have been working here for one and a half years. It's a nice experience. I handle the bomb calorimeter and Double Ace, and I also get to learn about new equipment,'' she said.

''We conduct Fire Prevention Analysis (FPA) of daily waste samples from the trucks coming in, and then decide which pathway the waste will go. We compare the comprehensive report as well as the FPA before proceeding further,'' she added.

