Delhi BMW accident: Despite repeated pleas, accused took victims to hospital 19 km away

The wife of the senior government official killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a luxury car near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station had repeatedly pleaded with the accused couple to get them admitted to a nearby hospital, but to no avail, according to the FIR lodged in the case.

''The lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar, far from the accident site,'' the bereaved woman told police in a statement, which is now part of the FIR.

Meanwhile, police sources said the hospital where the victim was taken was linked to the accused.

''So far, we have learned that the hospital, which is almost 19 kilometres away from the accident site, is linked to the accused. We are checking and verifying all the facts,'' said the sources.

Van driver Mohammad Gulfam, who rushed all four injured people to the hospital, has also made a similar claim. ''I was driving a loading vehicle; I stopped and rushed the injured to a hospital in Azadpur after the man and the woman in the car asked me to take them there,'' he told PTI.

The police have contacted Gulfam to record his statement.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon. His wife sustained serious injuries. They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The woman, who was allegedly driving the BMW car, and her husband were also injured in the incident. The Gurugram couple was admitted to a hospital for treatment. They are in the business of manufacturing leather saddles, seats, covers, belts and other products.

The police said the woman driver of the BMW was taken into custody on Monday following her discharge from the hospital. A case of culpable homicide has been registered in the matter.

In her statement to police, Navjot Singh's wife, Sandeep Kaur, said, ''I was constantly requesting them to take us to the nearest hospital as my husband was unconscious and needed immediate treatment. Instead, the lady took us to a small hospital in GTB Nagar. That lady told me her name was Gagan Preet Kaur.'' ''My husband was wearing a turban at the time of the crash. But I was wearing a helmet. The crash occurred around 1 pm on Sunday,'' she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

''When we reached near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a blue BMW car came from behind at high speed and hit my husband's motorcycle. My husband fell on the road and sustained very serious injuries and multiple fractures to the head, mouth and legs. I too suffered injuries and multiple fractures in the accident on my head and legs. After some time, I also fell unconscious,'' she said.

The FIR records that the BMW was being driven by a woman with a male co-passenger. They put the injured couple into a van-type vehicle and were driven to GTB Nagar.

The police noted 1.30 pm as the time of occurrence and the spot near Metro Pillar No. 67 on Ring Road towards Naraina.

Further investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

On Sunday, Singh's son said his parents were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

''They were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the incident happened. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken (to a hospital) nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur,'' he had told PTI Videos.

He also alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities in admitting his parents.

The son claimed that his mother was made to sit in the lobby at the hospital despite her serious condition, while the husband of the BMW driver, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately admitted.

''Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain,'' he added.

The family later shifted her to Venkateshwara Hospital for better treatment. ''My mother, who is a teacher, is devastated, and so are we,'' he said.

According to the police, the luxury car and the two-wheeler involved in the collision have been seized, and a forensic examination of the accident site has been conducted.

Visuals, capturing the immediate aftermath of the crash from the site of Sunday's BMW accident on Ring Road, have gone viral on social media. They show the car overturned and victims lying injured on the road.

In the videos, the blue BMW can be seen turned turtle in the middle of the road, its windshield shattered and doors open. A woman, believed to be the driver, is seen struggling to pull passengers out of the mangled vehicle as passersby gather around the scene.

Navjot Singh, the man who was riding the motorcycle hit by the BMW, is seen lying motionless in a pool of blood near the car on the road. His motorcycle is spotted lying nearby.

Singh's wife is also visible in the videos, lying injured a short distance away from the car. Several people can be seen approaching her to check if she was conscious and able to stand.

Even as some passersby extended help to the victims, many others are seen filming the incident on their mobile phones. Some locals can be heard discussing how the accident unfolded, while others attempt to stop vehicles to create space on the congested stretch of the road.

The videos have since been widely shared on multiple platforms, drawing sharp reactions over the conduct of onlookers at the accident site.

