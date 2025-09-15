Picnicker killed in boulder crash

A 28-year-old was killed in a boulder crash in Murbad area of Thane district, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of picnickers from Pune was visiting a waterfall, said Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh.

''A boulder suddenly came down and crushed one of the picnickers, Bimal Kumar Singh,'' he added. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

