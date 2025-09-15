Left Menu

Picnicker killed in boulder crash

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:52 IST
Picnicker killed in boulder crash
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old was killed in a boulder crash in Murbad area of Thane district, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of picnickers from Pune was visiting a waterfall, said Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh.

''A boulder suddenly came down and crushed one of the picnickers, Bimal Kumar Singh,'' he added. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

UPDATE 5-Trump renews calls for ending quarterly reports for companies

 Global
2
87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first

UPDATE 1-Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unles...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025