Tech-Savvy Trio Busted: E-Commerce Scam Exposed in Jharkhand

In a decisive crackdown on digital fraud, Jharkhand's Deoghar district police have arrested three individuals for impersonating customer care executives and duping people through online platforms, authorities announced Thursday.

A raid was conducted by police near Ghorparas village, leading to the arrest of Ajay Kumar Mandal, Saud Ansari, and Ajit Kumar Das. The suspects were running scams using deceptive links and unblocking offers related to the PM-Kisan Yojana and SBI credit cards.

The accused manipulated search engine results by uploading fake customer care numbers of platforms like PhonePe and Paytm, targeting unsuspecting users. During the operation, police recovered four mobile phones and six SIM cards, crucial to their fraudulent operations.

