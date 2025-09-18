Left Menu

Tech-Savvy Trio Busted: E-Commerce Scam Exposed in Jharkhand

Three individuals posing as customer care executives were arrested in Jharkhand for online fraud, exploiting e-commerce and digital payment platforms. They misled people with fake links and customer care numbers to deceive them. The police seized mobile phones and SIM cards used in the fraudulent activities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive crackdown on digital fraud, Jharkhand's Deoghar district police have arrested three individuals for impersonating customer care executives and duping people through online platforms, authorities announced Thursday.

A raid was conducted by police near Ghorparas village, leading to the arrest of Ajay Kumar Mandal, Saud Ansari, and Ajit Kumar Das. The suspects were running scams using deceptive links and unblocking offers related to the PM-Kisan Yojana and SBI credit cards.

The accused manipulated search engine results by uploading fake customer care numbers of platforms like PhonePe and Paytm, targeting unsuspecting users. During the operation, police recovered four mobile phones and six SIM cards, crucial to their fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

