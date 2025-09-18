Mumbai Statue Defacement: The Mystery Unveiled
Upendra Pawaskar was apprehended for defacing a statue of Meenatai Thackeray in Mumbai. Citing his mental state, police are investigating his motives and potential collaborators. The incident aroused significant tension in the community. Pawaskar faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for his actions.
In a shocking incident that has stirred tensions across Mumbai, a man identified as Upendra Pawaskar was remanded to police custody till September 20 for allegedly defacing a statue of Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
The police, citing Pawaskar's mental health, have expressed the need to uncover the motive behind the act, which included desecrating the statue with red oil paint. Their investigation is further probing if anyone else was involved in the crime.
The defacement took place at Shivaji Park, a place of considerable local significance, and has been met with widespread dismay, especially among Shiv Sena supporters. Authorities have charged Pawaskar under section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
