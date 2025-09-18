Hansa Rostock's Post-Match Pyrotechnics Mishap

A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized after being injured in a pyrotechnics display by German football club Hansa Rostock following their recent victory against 1860 Munich. The incident took place after the match at Ostseestadion.

The club organized the display as part of a post-match celebration, but it ended up causing injury and minor property damage. The local police have initiated an investigation into the occurrence.

Expressing remorse, club chairman Ronald Maul stated that determining the causes of the incident is a top priority for Hansa Rostock. They hope the police investigation will be swift and thorough.

(With inputs from agencies.)