Left Menu

Hansa Rostock's Post-Match Pyrotechnics Mishap

German football club Hansa Rostock issued an apology after a nine-year-old was injured during a pyrotechnics display following their match against 1860 Munich. The incident, which also resulted in property damage, is under police investigation. Club chairman Ronald Maul expressed deep regret over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:22 IST
Hansa Rostock's Post-Match Pyrotechnics Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized after being injured in a pyrotechnics display by German football club Hansa Rostock following their recent victory against 1860 Munich. The incident took place after the match at Ostseestadion.

The club organized the display as part of a post-match celebration, but it ended up causing injury and minor property damage. The local police have initiated an investigation into the occurrence.

Expressing remorse, club chairman Ronald Maul stated that determining the causes of the incident is a top priority for Hansa Rostock. They hope the police investigation will be swift and thorough.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
2
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
3
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
4
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025