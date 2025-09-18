Operation Sindoor: A New Era of Warfare

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted the revolutionary nature of Operation Sindoor, asserting its role in establishing a new kind of warfare. The operation saw India decisively beat Pakistan in every escalation, with confrontations spanning multiple domains including land, air, sea, electromagnetic space, and cyber arenas.

Operation Sindoor's hallmark was the precision and technological prowess involved in executing long-range attacks guided by satellite imagery and signal intelligence. Such sophistication in execution reduced civilian casualties and evidenced a shift from traditional warfare metrics centered on territorial gains and body counts.

Gen Chauhan emphasized the evolving character of modern warfare driven by technological advances, not sheer troop numbers or occupied territory. The operation served as a learning ground for India's military forces, underscoring the significance of strategic deterrence, operational sophistication, and information dominance in achieving victory.

