Left Menu

UK Court Greenlights Controversial Asylum Seeker Deportation

A UK High Court judge has allowed the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker under Britain's new returns deal with France, despite legal challenges. This decision follows the first deportation to France under the agreement, which aims to remove migrants arriving in the UK via small boats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 01:59 IST
UK Court Greenlights Controversial Asylum Seeker Deportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A UK High Court judge has given the green light for the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker under Britain's contentious returns agreement with France, according to a report from Sky News on Thursday.

This decision comes amid intensified efforts by the UK government to implement its 'one in, one out' policy, designed to deport individuals who arrive via small boats. Earlier on Thursday, Britain announced that it had succeeded in sending the first migrant back to France under the scheme.

The lawyer representing the Eritrean man, who is set for removal at 0615 GMT on Friday, has raised concerns about his multiple medical issues and past experiences as a victim of trafficking, challenging the government's decision in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

MI6 Chief Richard Moore's Bold Statement on Putin's War Gambit

 Turkey
2
Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Champions New Politics with Focus on Development in Bihar

 India
3
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Industry

GAIL and Tata Steel Forge Landmark Gas Sales Agreement for Sustainable Indus...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025