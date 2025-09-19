UK Court Greenlights Controversial Asylum Seeker Deportation

A UK High Court judge has given the green light for the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker under Britain's contentious returns agreement with France, according to a report from Sky News on Thursday.

This decision comes amid intensified efforts by the UK government to implement its 'one in, one out' policy, designed to deport individuals who arrive via small boats. Earlier on Thursday, Britain announced that it had succeeded in sending the first migrant back to France under the scheme.

The lawyer representing the Eritrean man, who is set for removal at 0615 GMT on Friday, has raised concerns about his multiple medical issues and past experiences as a victim of trafficking, challenging the government's decision in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)