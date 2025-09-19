UK Court Greenlights Controversial Asylum Seeker Deportation
A UK High Court judge has allowed the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker under Britain's new returns deal with France, despite legal challenges. This decision follows the first deportation to France under the agreement, which aims to remove migrants arriving in the UK via small boats.
A UK High Court judge has given the green light for the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker under Britain's contentious returns agreement with France, according to a report from Sky News on Thursday.
This decision comes amid intensified efforts by the UK government to implement its 'one in, one out' policy, designed to deport individuals who arrive via small boats. Earlier on Thursday, Britain announced that it had succeeded in sending the first migrant back to France under the scheme.
The lawyer representing the Eritrean man, who is set for removal at 0615 GMT on Friday, has raised concerns about his multiple medical issues and past experiences as a victim of trafficking, challenging the government's decision in court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France's Anger Erupts: Protests Against Macron's Austerity Measures
France's Fiery Protests Ignite: Public Outcry Against Austerity Measures
Thrilling Start at FedEx Open de France as Armitage Leads
Italy's Bond Market Shifts: A New Era Below France
France Erupts: Mass Protests Challenge Austerity Measures