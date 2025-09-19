Countdown to Sanctions: Europe's 'Snapback' Showdown with Iran

European powers are poised to reimpose international sanctions on Iran, with a final decision potentially by month's end, following insufficient progress in recent talks aimed at prevention. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the lack of serious engagement from Iranian counterparts in discussions.

The UK, France, and Germany, known as the E3, initiated a 30-day process in August to set conditions for Iran. Their goal was to delay the reintroduction of U.N. sanctions through the 'snapback mechanism.' The E3's offer to postpone the snapback for up to six months hinges on Iran providing U.N. inspectors access to its nuclear sites and participating in U.S. negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, asserted his commitment to avoiding a crisis, suggesting an actionable plan to the E3. However, during a recent call with European and Iranian foreign ministers, no tangible advancements were made. Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council remains divided, with a pivotal vote looming that is unlikely to pass without veto.

