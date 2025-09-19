Left Menu

UN Assembly Grants Palestinian President Abbas Virtual Address Amid U.S. Visa Denial

The UN General Assembly permitted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address world leaders via video after the U.S. denied him a visa. The resolution allows Palestinian officials to participate virtually in UN meetings for a year. The decision sparked discussions on the broader geopolitical impacts of U.S. visa denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:25 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

The United Nations General Assembly has made a pivotal decision, allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the upcoming gathering of global leaders through a video link. This move comes in the wake of the United States' refusal to grant him a visa, preventing his physical presence in New York.

In an overwhelming vote, the resolution passed with 145 out of 193 countries in favor, while only five opposed, and six abstained. This decision enables Abbas, along with other high-ranking Palestinian officials, to engage in UN meetings remotely during the next year, circumventing potential travel obstacles imposed by the United States.

This development occurs amid heightened tensions over U.S. visa policies affecting Palestinian officials. U.S. diplomat Jonathan Shrier highlighted the reasons, citing accountability issues with the PLO and the Palestinian Authority concerning their commitments under the Oslo Accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

