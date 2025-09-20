Federal Scrutiny Over Transit Safety Heats Up in Major U.S. Cities

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Boston and Chicago by threatening to withhold federal transit funding if the cities do not enhance safety measures for subway, bus riders, and transit workers. This ultimatum follows a recent wave of incidents concerning passenger injuries.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has previously targeted New York City with similar threats, demanding improvements in subway worker safety while opposing the congestion mitigation program. President Trump has long criticized crime rates in large cities, suggesting the deployment of National Guard troops as a potential solution.

These moves highlight the escalating federal focus on transit safety, especially after a fatal incident involving a Ukrainian refugee on a North Carolina train. Whereas Boston's transit authority pledges commitment to passenger security, the Chicago Transit Authority has yet to respond to the federal demands.