Trump's New H-1B Visa Reform: A Costly Proclamation

President Trump is poised to authorize a new proclamation demanding a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, which are aimed at bringing skilled foreign workers to the U.S. The plan, criticized for potentially suppressing wages, awaits Trump's signature as critics voice concerns over its practical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:14 IST
President Donald Trump is set to sign a proclamation imposing a $100,000 application fee on H-1B visa applicants. According to a White House official, who spoke anonymously, the signing could occur as soon as Friday.

Introduced in 1990, the H-1B visa program seeks to attract top talent for roles that American companies struggle to fill locally. However, it has faced criticism for becoming a gateway for lower-paid overseas workers.

Annually, 85,000 H-1B visas are distributed, primarily to companies like Amazon and Microsoft, with California as the top state employing these foreign workers. Despite its intent, critics argue that the program inadvertently pushes down wages and favors entry-level jobs.

