Daring Incursion: Russian Jets Breach Estonian Airspace, Spurring NATO Tensions

Three Russian MiG-31 jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes in an "unprecedentedly brazen" move, escalating tensions within NATO. This incident follows a pattern of provocative Russian military actions, raising concerns about NATO's defense readiness and prompting calls for Article 4 consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 03:19 IST
In an audacious move, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets breached the airspace of NATO member Estonia, raising concerns about regional security and the alliance's defensive posture. Estonia's government described the violation as "unprecedentedly brazen," lasting 12 minutes on Friday and intensifying existing tensions linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This provocative incursion is part of a pattern of recent Russian military actions, coming shortly after over 20 of Russia's drones entered Polish airspace. The incident also followed the conclusion of joint Russia-Belarus military exercises dubbed "Zapad-2025," further stoking the geopolitical fire.

NATO and Estonia have called for strategic consultations under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty, highlighting a collective unease about Russia's intentions. These actions have prompted a strong diplomatic response, including the summoning of the top Russian diplomat in Estonia. NATO's capabilities and readiness continue to be tested amid this rising aggression from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

