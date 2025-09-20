Inadequate Security in Hospitals: A Call for Action

Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), visited a healthcare facility in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur on Saturday, spotlighting critical surveillance gaps following an alleged sexual assault.

Spending over two hours with hospital personnel, including the superintendent and doctors, Majumdar scrutinized the premises and noted glaring inadequacies in CCTV coverage. Despite the presence of 40 cameras, she criticized the lack of surveillance in crucial areas such as the maternity ward and outside the operation theatre.

The primary suspect, an employee of the hospital, has been arrested, following numerous allegations of sexual abuse from women staff members. Majumdar plans to meet the complainant in a government bungalow in Panskura. Reiterating the NCW's pledge to oversee the inquiry, she stressed the need for robust security measures to prevent future incidents.

