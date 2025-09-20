Left Menu

Inadequate Security in Hospitals: A Call for Action

NCW member Archana Majumdar visited a West Bengal healthcare facility where a worker was raped, highlighting surveillance failures. During her visit, she discovered insufficient security and CCTV coverage. Majumdar called for better protection for women in hospitals and announced that the NCW will monitor the ongoing investigation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:57 IST
Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), visited a healthcare facility in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur on Saturday, spotlighting critical surveillance gaps following an alleged sexual assault.

Spending over two hours with hospital personnel, including the superintendent and doctors, Majumdar scrutinized the premises and noted glaring inadequacies in CCTV coverage. Despite the presence of 40 cameras, she criticized the lack of surveillance in crucial areas such as the maternity ward and outside the operation theatre.

The primary suspect, an employee of the hospital, has been arrested, following numerous allegations of sexual abuse from women staff members. Majumdar plans to meet the complainant in a government bungalow in Panskura. Reiterating the NCW's pledge to oversee the inquiry, she stressed the need for robust security measures to prevent future incidents.

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

