Left Menu

Manipur Governor directs police to strengthen surveillance for drug free society

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:30 IST
Manipur Governor directs police to strengthen surveillance for drug free society
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday directed the police to strengthen surveillance through state-of-the-art technologies, including drones and AI-based tools for a drug-free society, a Lok Bhavan statement said.

Bhalla gave the directions at a state-level conference of the Home and Police Departments, held at Lok Bhavan, it said.

The meeting also focused on disseminating key outcomes of the DGPs/IGPs Conference 2025 held in Raipur from November 28 to 30.

During the conference, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, briefed the governor on recommendations made by Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

Singh highlighted priority areas such as strengthening law and order, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, NCORD, disaster management and civil defence, enhanced use of forensics, women's safety, managing mass agitations, and the roadmap for bringing back Indian fugitives.

The DGP also shared insights from thematic discussions led by the Prime Minister on 'Drug-Free India' and by the Union Home Minister on national security.

Reiterating the nation's commitment towards a drug-free society, the governor ''directed the police administration to strengthen surveillance through state-of-the-art technologies, including drones and AI-based tools.'' Bhalla also emphasised hands-on training and capacity building of police personnel.

The conference was attended by the Commissioner (Home), senior police officers, including Superintendents of Police from all districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025