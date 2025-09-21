U.S. Lawmakers Head to China Amid Trade Tensions

A group of U.S. lawmakers visited China on Sunday for talks, marking the first House delegation visit since 2019 as the world's two biggest economies seek to stabilize bilateral relations.

According to a media pool report by the U.S. embassy in China, the bipartisan delegation led by Democratic Representative Adam Smith will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This visit follows a recent call between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, aiming to navigate through strained ties caused by trade tensions, U.S. semiconductor restrictions, the ownership of TikTok, disputes in the South China Sea, and Taiwan-related issues.

Smith, a former chair of the House Armed Services Committee, emphasized the importance of dialogue with China. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently conversed with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, underscoring that while the U.S. does not seek conflict, it will protect its vital interests in the Asia-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)