India's Fast Track to Semiconductor Dominance

India is rapidly advancing its semiconductor and battery ecosystem, drawing lessons from China's developmental trajectory, according to Wally Jang, Managing Director of Welson Power Technology. Jang, speaking at an event in New Delhi, emphasized the importance of leveraging existing knowledge to accelerate manufacturing processes within the country.

As China intensifies its export restrictions on essential minerals, India's government has initiated programs such as the Indian Semiconductor Mission to enhance domestic production and mineral security. Jang highlighted the potential benefits of collaborative efforts between China and India, aiming for mutual advancements in chip production.

Jang underscored the importance of energy storage systems in harnessing solar power, pointing out India's strategic phase to scale up manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. With a planned investment of USD 500 million, Welson Power aims to position itself as a leading provider of energy storage solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)