Varanasi Legal Fraternity to Gain New Coordination with Police through Magisterial Probe

Following a protest by lawyers over police misconduct allegations, Varanasi district administration initiated a magisterial inquiry to address the ongoing dispute. A resolution was reached during a high-level meeting involving administration and bar association representatives. Plans for prevention through regular dialog were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a four-day protest by lawyers over alleged police misconduct, the Varanasi district administration announced the initiation of a magisterial inquiry. Officials disclosed this decision on Sunday following a pivotal meeting involving senior administration and bar association representatives.

Held at Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal's camp office, the meeting convened a committee of 11 lawyers, with Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam and District Magistrate Satendra Kumar among the attendees. It was decided that the investigation would proceed without arrests from either side, reassured Manglesh Dubey, president of the Central Bar Association, Varanasi.

The inquiry aims to resolve tensions after a series of incidents, including allegations of an assault on advocate Shiva Pratap Singh and subsequent claims by police regarding lawyer attacks. Meanwhile, Commissioner Agarwal emphasized that monthly meetings between lawyers, police, and administrators will be established to foster improved communication and prevent future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

