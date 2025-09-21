Varanasi Legal Fraternity to Gain New Coordination with Police through Magisterial Probe
Following a protest by lawyers over police misconduct allegations, Varanasi district administration initiated a magisterial inquiry to address the ongoing dispute. A resolution was reached during a high-level meeting involving administration and bar association representatives. Plans for prevention through regular dialog were also announced.
- Country:
- India
In response to a four-day protest by lawyers over alleged police misconduct, the Varanasi district administration announced the initiation of a magisterial inquiry. Officials disclosed this decision on Sunday following a pivotal meeting involving senior administration and bar association representatives.
Held at Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal's camp office, the meeting convened a committee of 11 lawyers, with Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam and District Magistrate Satendra Kumar among the attendees. It was decided that the investigation would proceed without arrests from either side, reassured Manglesh Dubey, president of the Central Bar Association, Varanasi.
The inquiry aims to resolve tensions after a series of incidents, including allegations of an assault on advocate Shiva Pratap Singh and subsequent claims by police regarding lawyer attacks. Meanwhile, Commissioner Agarwal emphasized that monthly meetings between lawyers, police, and administrators will be established to foster improved communication and prevent future conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction
TN CM without naming Palaniswami's regime, says people know under which govt Muslims were baton-charged for protest against CAA.
Protests Erupt Over Newborn Deaths in Hospital Rat Infestation Scandal
Mob Fury: Pandra Police Station Vandalised Amidst Protest
OBC Protest Erupts in Maharashtra Over Maratha Quota