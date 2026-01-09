Iran state TV breaks silence on protests, claims 'terrorist agents' of US and Israel set fires
Iranian state media broke its silence Friday over the demonstrations that swept the country overnight, alleging "terrorist agents" of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence.
The brief report buried in state TV's 8 am broadcast represented the first official word about the demonstrations.
It claimed the protests saw violence that caused casualties but did not elaborate.
It also said the protests saw "people's private cars, motorcycles, public places such as the metro, fire trucks and buses set on fire." Iran's government has shut down the internet and international phone calls, making it difficult to contact those inside the Islamic Republic. However, a call by Iran's exiled crown prince apparently sparked a mass demonstration from 8 pm local time Thursday.
