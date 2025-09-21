Gold Smuggling Drama Sparks Anger in Tripura Village
Villagers in Tripura set fire to Ruksana Begum's belongings over her alleged involvement in a gold smuggling racket linked to a youth's murder. Police found gold biscuits in her home, leading to her arrest. Suleman Hussain, a fellow smuggler, was murdered, and suspects are still at large.
- India
In a heated reaction to a recent murder, villagers in Tripura's Sepahijala district torched the belongings of a woman accused of being part of a gold smuggling operation.
Ruksana Begum, a local resident, was arrested after police discovered 12 gold biscuits valued at Rs 1.50 crore at her residence. Her alleged involvement in the smuggling ring came under scrutiny after Suleman Hussain, another member, was found dead.
Authorities suspect that the gold smuggling operation, which involves cross-border activities, led to his murder, sparking fury among villagers who took justice into their own hands by targeting Begum.
