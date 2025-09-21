Gold Smuggling Drama Sparks Anger in Tripura Village

In a heated reaction to a recent murder, villagers in Tripura's Sepahijala district torched the belongings of a woman accused of being part of a gold smuggling operation.

Ruksana Begum, a local resident, was arrested after police discovered 12 gold biscuits valued at Rs 1.50 crore at her residence. Her alleged involvement in the smuggling ring came under scrutiny after Suleman Hussain, another member, was found dead.

Authorities suspect that the gold smuggling operation, which involves cross-border activities, led to his murder, sparking fury among villagers who took justice into their own hands by targeting Begum.

(With inputs from agencies.)