Villagers, Police Prevent Potential Mob Violence in Dandi

In a swift turn of events reminiscent of the tragic 2020 Palghar lynching, four individuals in Gujarat were spared potential mob violence on Friday morning, thanks to the quick response by local villagers and police at the Dandi bus stop.

The situation began when four bedsheet sellers were seen photographing two young girls, raising suspicions of possible kidnapping. Villagers, acting out of caution, escorted the suspects to the Dandi Gram Panchayat office for questioning instead of resorting to violence.

The police have taken action by filing a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, while urging residents to report suspicions to authorities rather than taking law into their own hands. The police emphasized past instances largely involved domestic issues, not organized gangs.