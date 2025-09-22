Left Menu

Decisive Strike: Top Maoist Leaders Eliminated in Chhattisgarh

Two senior Maoist leaders with Rs 40 lakh bounties were killed in a police encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The leaders, active for over three decades, were involved in numerous violent incidents. Security operations have targeted 249 Naxalites this year, urging remaining members to surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:38 IST
Two prominent Maoist leaders, each carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh, were neutralized in a high-stakes encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, confirmed local police officials. The operation marks a significant achievement in the government's ongoing battle against the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists).

Identified as Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy, both were senior figures in the Maoist Central Committee. The skirmish unfolded in the dense Abhujmaad forest, where security forces engaged the duo based on intelligence reports about their movements.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P highlighted that the operation is a major blow to the Maoist outfit. With over 249 Naxalites eliminated this year, the police have reiterated their call for Maoist cadres to renounce violence and embrace the government's surrender and rehabilitation programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

